Derry Journal Toy Appeal: Can you help light up a child’s Christmas?

With just a few weeks to go, we are asking you, our readers, to help make Christmas special for local children by donating a toy to the Derry Journal Christmas Toy Appeal.

The annual Toy Appeal was launched recently in conjunction with local charities St. Vincent dePaul, the Salvation Army and the fire-fighters from Northland Road station. Now in its 20th year, the appeal aims to assist these charities as they attempt to make the festive season special for the many local families who struggle at this time of year, and so far we have had a very heart-warming response from local people.

The idea is to collect presents for children of all ages so they can be distributed, and so children who might otherwise not get any presents on Christmas morning will have something to make their day special. Thanks to the generosity of people across Derry, County Derry, Inishowen and Tyrone, the campaign has helped bring Christmas cheer to thousands of local families down the years.

Derry Journal Interim Editor, Brendan McDaid, said: “We are hoping local people will once again show that generosity of spirit for which this region is renowned.

“For the past two decades, our Toy Appeal has provided a lifeline to many families who are experiencing financial hardship at this time of year. With your help, we can try to ensure no child misses out. Please consider purchasing a new toy, or donating some money or a cheque. Everything received will go directly to local children and families in need.

“And thank you very much to all those who have been dropping toys off over the past few weeks. It is very much appreciated and you are all helping to create special Christmas memories for children across the north west.”

Donations (new toys only) can be left at St. Vincent de Paul, Ozanam House, 22 Bridge Street; the Salvation Army, John Street; Northland Road Fire Station; and the Derry Journal Offices, Duncreggan Road, Pennyburn Pass.