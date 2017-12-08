Derry 'likely' to see 5cm of snow on Friday

The Met Office is has said that Derry could see as much as five centimetres of snow on Friday.

There is currently a weather warning in place for snow and ice and it is valid until 6:00pm on Saturday.

Snowfall on Groarty Road in Derry on Friday.

There are numerous reports of motorists experiencing difficulties on local roads and some vehicles had to be abandoned on rural routes into Derry.

"Snow showers will continue to affect parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, northern England and parts of the Midlands," reads the weather warning on the official Met Office website.

"Two to five centimetres of snow is likely in places over the warning area.

"Ten-20 centimetres is possible for some locations, mainly in northern Scotland, Northern Ireland, north Wales and perhaps the northwest Midlands.

"Icy surfaces are also likely to be an additional hazard, especially overnight. The heaviest and most frequent snow showers will progressively become confined to northeast Scotland during Saturday. Impacts include possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers with possible delays and cancellations to rail and air travel.

"Some rural communities could be cut off and power supplies interrupted. Probably some icy stretches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths and also a chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy and snowy surfaces."

The Met Office has issued another weather warning of snow and ice for Derry for Sunday.

The warning is valid from 4:00am on Sunday through to 11:55pm.