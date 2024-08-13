Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged in connection with an incident in which a police vehicle was allegedly rammed.

Ryan McLaughlin (28) of Bligh’s Gardens in Derry appeared in court on Tuesday facing a series of driving charges, including dangerous driving on Sunday last, August 11.

He was further charged with driving while unfit, failing to stop after an accident, failing to stop for police, possessing an offensive weapon, namely a machete, and with possessing cocaine, again on the same date.

McLaughlin faced a total of twelve charges in relation to the incidents.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail during the hearing.

He told the court that police were on patrol in the Beraghvale area on Sunday and had observed a vehicle that sped towards them and then made off.

Around 30 minutes later the same vehicle was observed in Ederowen Park and when police approached the court heard that the defendant allegedly tried to conceal his face before driving off.

An alert was put out for the vehicle, and as a police vehicle was at the Racecourse Road it was allegedly rammed by the vehicle in question, the court was told.

Shortly afterwards, the vehicle was found abandoned and the defendant was alleged to have run off in the direction of Cornshell Fields.

A search of the vehicle was conducted and uncovered a large machete and a quantity of suspected cocaine, the court heard.

The defendant was arrested and it was alleged that he obstructed and resisted police during the arrest.

Defence solicitor Kevin Casey said that his client had spoken freely to the police and denied all the charges.

He said that the registered keeper of the vehicle was another person known to the court and that the evidence would be mainly forensic.

The solicitor said that with 'strict conditions' the defendant could be managed on bail.

District Judge Barney McElholm released McLaughlin on bail with a curfew from 8.30pm to 8am, an electronic tag and a condition he does not travel in any private vehicle.

He is also prohibited from alcohol and non prescription drugs.

McLaughlin will appear again on September 5.