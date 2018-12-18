Derry man missing in Liverpool: Family appeal

The family of a Derry man have urged local people living in Liverpool to help them trace their missing brother.

Kevin Barry Mellon (40), has not been seen since he went missing in the city on December 6.

Mr. Mellon, who has lived in Liverpool for many years, frequented the Anfield and Bootle areas of the city.

Police in Merseyside contacted Mr. Mellon’s relatives in Derry after concerns were raised over his whereabouts.

His brothers and sisters in Derry said Kevin Barry was meant to be going to the gym on the day he disappeared, but never made it there.

His phone has been dead and his bank account has not been touched, the family confirmed, and he has not been in touch with anyone.

Kevin Barry is described as being a vulnerable adult.

When last seen he was wearing a tracksuit and he is described as being around 5 ft. 5 ins tall, of stocky build with black hair.

He has a scar under his right eye and has tattoos on his forearms.

His family said: “We are asking the Derry community in Liverpool to please keep their eyes and ears open.

“We just want to know he is okay, even a telephonecall or a text message.”

The family also thanked all those who had already been in touch offering support.

Merseyside Police, meanwhile, have issued a public appeal to help them trace Mr. Mellon.

They have confirmed he was last seen at his Mill Lane home address. “If you’ve seen Kevin or anyone who recognises him, please Direct Message @MerPolCC or call 101 so we can return him home safely,” Merseyside Police said.