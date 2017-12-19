Derry man, Paul Gallagher, to be laid to rest after sudden death in Manila

Forty-six-year-old Waterside man, Paul Gallagher, who died suddenly in the Phillipines a fortnight ago, will be laid to rest in Ardmore this morning.

Mr. Gallagher's untimely death in his adopted home of Manilla on December 4, came as a deep shock for his family and friends, many of whom paid tribute via his social media profile.

Gillian Nesbitt, a friend of Mr. Gallagher, posted the simple message: "Goodbyes are not forever, are not the end, it simply means, I'll miss you until we meet again."

Dee Doherty described the Kilfennan-native as "one of a kind".

"So sad when I heard. You were one of a kind. Travel well my friend. God bless. Been thinking of you," he stated.

The late Mr. Gallagher is survived by his parents Dessie and Marie, his brother and sister, Mark and Maire, and his nephews Callum, Emma and Christopher.

His body was due to be repatriated in time for his funeral, which will leave the family home of 25 Kingsmere Gardens, Kilfennan, at 10.25 a.m. this morning for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass In St. Mary’s Church, Ardmore.