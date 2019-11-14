Derry man Ryan Carlin to run for Westminster in Strangford constituency

Derry man Ryan Carlin will run for Westminster in the Strangford constituency in the December 12 general election.

Mr. Carlin, a web developer and member of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, handed in his nomination papers on Thursday.

Sinn Féin's South and East Belfast Comhairle Ceantair Secretary describes himself as a "Derry man in South Belfast".

He said he was delighted to officially be the "Sinn Féin candidate for Strangford" and that he was "looking forward to hitting the campaign trail where the United Irishmen once marched against the odds."