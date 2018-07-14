Derry man to ‘chase the career of his dreams’

A Derry father of three who battled cancer is to ‘chase the career of his dreams’ after graduated from Ulster University with a first class honours degree in law.

Ciaran Boyle was the eldest of four children and sacrificed his education to keep their home life stable for his younger siblings.

He was driving a taxi when he was persuaded by his partner, among others, to return to education.

Ciaran completed an access course in North West Regional College, which is run in conjunction with Ulster University, to provide him with a route into university.

“I left secondary school with no qualifications and my teachers had written me off. I always felt that I had missed the opportunities that studying

at University can bring and as the years went on.”

He said enrolling on the access course was ‘one of the best decisions I have ever made’

“I quickly realised that I could sit and pass exams and ultimately that I could fulfil my dreams and get to University. Law was always the course I wanted to enrol in, I just never thought I would get enough points to study it.”

While completing the access course Ciaran was diagnosed with a tumour in his neck that needed to be removed.

“My cancer diagnosis shook me to the core, With the help and support of my lecturers I came out fighting and in the second year of my studies I was given the all clear.

“I’m now more focused than ever to chase the career of my dreams, I’m hoping to take the bar exams as I have dreams of becoming a barrister working in human rights.”