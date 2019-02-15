Derry man to stand trial for toddler’s murder

A 24-year old man from the Galliagh area of Derry is to stand trial later this year accused of murdering a three-year old child.

Kayden McGuinness’s lifeless body was discovered in the bedroom of his Columbcille Court home in the Bogside area of the city in September 2017.

Liam Whoriskey - who at the time of Kayden’s death was in a relationship with the child’s mother - appeared in court on Friday, where he denied murdering the youngster.

From Glenabbey Gardens, Whoriskey spoke to confirm his name. When the charge of mudering Kayden on a date between September 16 and 17, 2017, was put to him, he replied “not guilty.”

Whoriskey appeared in the dock of Derry Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, as Kayden’s family sat behind him in the public gallery.

As the charges linked to Kayden’s death were put to Whoriskey, several members of the child’s family wept with some leaving the court.

Whoriskey was also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child by an unlawful act. He is further charged of wilfully assaulting Kayden in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health on August 15, 2017, and, again, on date between September 6 and 16, 2017.

As well as denying murder, Whoriskey replied ‘not guilty’ to these further three offences.

After Whoriskey entered ‘not guilty’ pleas to all four charges, Mr Justice Colton was told by a Crown prosecutor: “It is anticipated the case will return to the north of the province, either Londonderry or Coleraine.”

When the Judge was informed the trial is expected to last “no more than three weeks”, he set the date for the hearing as May 13.

Whoriskey was then remanded back into custody and was led from the dock in handcuffs by prison staff.