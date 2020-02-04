Derry man who died in Inishowen collision named locally

The man who died in a single vehicle collision in Inishowen in the early hours of Monday morning has been named locally as John Patton, from Derry.

Mr Patton, (34) died following a collision at Three Trees, Quigley’s Point on Monday at approximately 4.00am.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road between 3.00am and 4.30am on February 3, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on (00353) 74 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.