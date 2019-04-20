Derry marketer Patrick Cutliffe to lead on digital training

Derry marketer Patrick Cutliffe’s BuzzStart Academy has been selected by services firms Freeformers and Facebook to deliver skills training in the North.

Under Facebook’s Community Boost programme Patrick will be delivering workshops in Derry on April 30, 2019.

“Employers are looking for marketers with a toolbox of digital skills as well as an understanding of the wider marketing landscape.

“Undergraduates and recent graduates are seeking new ways of learning and upskilling digitally. We see Facebook’s Community Boost Programme as an excellent fit, even if people don’t have a marketing related degree,” said the entrepreneur who started his BuzzStart Academy in January of 2019, and by February had partnered with Freeformers and Facebook to help deliver the programme.

“A few years back I was forced to move to England for digital marketing roles, but now we see that there are more digital roles than ever. A strong digital skillset is in demand. Future marketing leaders are coming through the ranks and these workshops are another string to their bow,” he said.

Finneen Bradley of NWRC Careers Academy said: “We are delighted to partner with Buzzstart Academy, Freeformers and Facebook for delivery of the Digital Skills Training workshops.

“The Careers Academy aim to close the gaps and support students to creatively meet their employment potential through innovative development of soft skills.”

The Facebook workshop is 3.5 hours in length and participants will obtain a Facebook certificate of completion. To secure your seat visit https://www.facebook.com/events/340377463270734/ and click on “Get Tickets”.