Derry Mayor to open book of condolence for William Dunlop

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, will open a Book of Condolence in memory of Ballymoney motorcycle racer William Dunlop who died after a fatal crash over the weekend.

Extending his condolences and sympathy to the Dunlop family and wider racing fraternity, Mayor Boyle said it was with great shock and sadness that he learned of Williams’s passing and he felt it was appropriate to open a Book of Condolence in the Guildhall to allow local fans to express their sympathy and show support to the family.

William Dunlop.

He commented: “I remember meeting William’s Dad, Robert, and his uncle Joey when I was a young man – they were true gentlemen and sporting legends that are sorely missed. It is devastating news that William has also lost his life so tragically and my thoughts and prayers and those of the people of this Council area, are with the Dunlop family at this very difficult and sad time.”

The Book of Condolence will be open for members of the public to sign at the Guildhall from 12 noon on Tuesday July 10 from 9 am to 5pm.