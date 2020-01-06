Derry MP Colum Eastwood says Bishop James Mehaffey gave hope in darkest days of conflict

SDLP leader and Foyle MP Colum Eastwood has paid tribute to the life and legacy of former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Dr James Mehaffey.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Bishop Mehaffey this evening.

"His ministry was a constant source of hope during the darkest days of conflict and under the immense burden that violence brought to our city," he said.

Mr. Eastwood said the friendship between Bishop Mehaffey and Bishop Edward Daly had been an enduring symbol of the power of partnership and reconciliation to shape lasting change.

"They lived the Christian values that they preached every day - generosity, compassion and an inextinguishable love for this city and everyone who lives here.

"I know they were incredibly proud, and deeply humbled, to receive the freedom of Derry together in 2015.

“His work as a founding member of the Inner City Trust will leave a lasting legacy on this city and helped, in the midst of immense destruction, to heal the scars of conflict.

“My thoughts are with his wife Thelma, their children Wendy and Tim and their whole family and wide circle of friends at this difficult time. I hope they are comforted by the pride that this city takes in James’ memory.”