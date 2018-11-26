Derry murder investigation: four people arrested

Four people were this morning still in custody after being arrested in connection with the investigation into the murder of a Derry man near the city centre at the weekend.

The man, whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed, was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Creggan Street area of the city.

Two men, aged 26 and 31, were arrested by detectives on Sunday and remain in custody this morning.

Detectives from PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder had earlier yesterday arrested two other people in connection with the investigation.

Speaking on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Eamonn Corrigan said “The 35 year old woman and 51 year old man were arrested in the City earlier today on suspicion of murder and are currently in police custody.

“I am continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Creggan Street or Little Diamond area of the city and who witnessed anything or anyone who has any information that can assist with my investigation to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 244 of 25/11/18.

“Alternatively information can be passed to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Local politicians meanwhile have expressed shock at the man’s death.

Foyle Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: “There is shock in the Bogside community and right across the city on hearing this sad news.

“I want to express my sympathies to the family of this man.

“While details are still emerging of this tragic death, I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

Foyle SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan meanwhile has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Speaking yesterday, he said: “The city has woken up to the chilling news that a young man lost his life here last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the man’s family at this unimaginably difficult time.

“It is vitally important that anyone who knows anything, who saw anything or even thinks they might have seen something related to this tragic incident, come forward with that information to the police.”