Derry needs 30 million litres of clean drinking water - every day!

The Derry City area alone requires more than 30 million litres of clean drinking water every single day.

This was one of the revelations that emerged during a recent meeting at Derry’s Guildhall hosted by NI Water and attended by local politicians and businesses.

The Guildhall “meet and greet” heard that, since the formation of NI Water in 2007, the company has completed 188 projects in the North West - representing an investment of £133 million - and a further 29 projects are on site now or planned - representing a further £47 million of investment.

It was also revealed that the network, across both council areas, extends to 8,000km of water and sewer mains, 350 pumping stations, 288 treatment works, 79 service reservoirs and eight sludge management centres.

Dr Len O’Hagan, Chairman NI Water, said: “The North West is a key strategic area for NI Water with a laboratory and 24/7 telemetry system based in Altnagelvin. We have over 150 staff members working to provide quality services to local homes and businesses.

“We understand the importance of cities and towns to the economy and to people’s lives - a fit for purpose water and wastewater service is key to a thriving city or town.

“As a Board, we have prioritised the importance of the North West and, to us, that means meeting the people that work, live and govern here. We want to showcase our strategy for the area, the investment we have made to date and what our future plans look like.

“In turn, we hope that gives local people an understanding of the aims of NI Water and a channel for them to communicate their aspirations for the city and the wider council areas.”