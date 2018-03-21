Derry needs its own Passport Office: Kelly

Sinn Féin councillor Colly Kelly has warned prospective holiday makers and travellers to apply for their passports urgently with the current backlog of applications in the system now stood at almost 50,000.

Colr. Kelly has once again urged the authorities in Dublin to open a dedicated Passport Office in Derry for its Irish citizens.

“Given the latest revelation about the scale of applications currently being processed by the Passport Office I would encourage people in Derry and Donegal planning on travelling, particularly families ahead of the summer season, to submit their applications without undue delay,” said Colr. kelly.

“These figures also strengthen the case for the Irish Government to invest in additional resources for our Passport Office services in order to ease the burden on the first class and diligent staff.

“It is my long established view that it makes most sense and would most improve service infrastructure and delivery if this new facility was located in the North,” he said.