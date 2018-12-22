Derry nominations sought for Cancer Research UK’s ‘Kids and Teens Star Awards’

People in Derry are being asked to nominate local children for the Cancer Research UK ‘Kids and Teens Star Awards.’

The awards, run by the charity in conjunction with TK Maxx, celebrate the strength shown by youngsters who have been diagnosed with and treated for cancer.

Anyone who knows a young cancer patient is encouraged to nominate him or her for the honour in the run up to Christmas.

There is no judging panel for the awards because Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens believes every child diagnosed with cancer deserves special recognition.

All children nominated will receive a unique trophy, £50 TK Maxx gift card, T-shirt and a Certificate signed by a host of famous faces, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Dr Ranj, Dame Emma Thompson, Una Healy and Aston Merrygold, as well as children’s favourite entertainer ‘Mister Maker.’ Their siblings also receive a Certificate.

Around 60 children are diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland every year. During the last 40 years over 15,000 more children in Britain have beaten cancer than would have done if survival had remained the same as in the 1970s. More than eight in 10 of children diagnosed with cancer in the UK now survive for at least five years, compared to four in 10 in the early 1970s.

The Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens Star Awards, in partnership with TK Maxx, celebrates the strength shown by young people (aged 0-18) who have been affected by cancer. The awards are open to youngsters who currently have cancer or have been treated for the disease in the last five years.

Since 2004, TK Maxx has raised more than £32 million for Cancer Research UK’s work through stock and cash donations. Of this, more than £28 million is supporting pioneering research into children’s cancers specifically, and £4 million supporting general cancer research.

Jean Walsh, spokeswoman for Cancer Research UK Kids & Teens in Northern Ireland, said:“Our mission is to fund research to find new, better and kinder treatments for children and young people diagnosed with cancer in Northern Ireland and across the UK. We want to bring forward the day when no young person dies of the disease and ensure that those who survive, do so with a good quality of life.

“So we’re calling on people across Northern Ireland to nominate inspirational youngsters for this year’s Star Awards so that we can recognise their incredible courage.”

To nominate a child, visit cruk.org/kidsandteens