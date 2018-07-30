Derry parties welcome release of Ahed Tamimi

Local political representatives in Derry have welcomed the release of Palestinian teenager Ahed Tamimi following eight months imprisonment in an Israeli prison.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney said: “Ahed Tamimi’s detention and subsequent imprisonment was completely wrong and I welcome her release back to her family.

“Ahed was persecuted for defending her family and community from brutal, aggressive Israeli oppressors. She was not prepared to bow down.

“There are currently 350 other Palestinian children held in Israeli prisons today, the case of Ahed Tamimi brought their struggle to the national stage.

“The silence of the international community, including our own governments, is deafening. They have a duty to uphold the rights of children and demand their release.

“The Irish government must live up to their commitments by recognising the State of Palestine as agreed by the Dáil, but also to do the right thing by immediately expelling the Israeli ambassador.”

Local People Before Profit youth representative Michael Arthur meanwhile said: “People Before Profit joins with Palestine solidarity supporters to welcome the news of Ahed Tamimi’s release from prison.

“Ahed should not have spent a night in an Israeli Apartheid prison. She is a hero to all of us. Everyone, young people in particular, take inspiration from her courage and determination in standing up for justice against Israeli violence.”

He added: “Ahed Tamimi has been freed but Israel’s war against the Palestinian people continues. We need to step up our support for BDS in Derry and across Ireland. The Derry and Strabane Council should implement BDS as agreed to by a majority of Councillors.”