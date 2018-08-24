Derry Pastor dismayed by growth in nationwide ‘pride hysteria’

Derry pastor, Rev. Jonathan Campbell, has criticised the growing nationwide support for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex (LGBTQI+) pride movement ahead of this week’s landmark 25th anniversary celebrations in the Maiden City.

Rev. Campbell, of Newbuildings Independent Methodist Church, in a recent sermon broadcast on the Sermon Audio website, claimed more and more high profile organisations and businesses were “jumping on the pride bandwagon”, which, he also claimed, went against the teachings of the Christian gospel.

“Pride hysteria has gripped the nation,” he argued.

“Online giants and major high street retailers. Ebay, Amazon, Primark, Post Office, Translink, Santander, Costa, Stenaline, the Ulster Unionist Party, the PSNI, the BBC, the English Cricket Board, the Football Association, all of these organisations have jumped on the pride bandwagon. That’s just the tip of the iceberg.”

The preacher lamented that the colours of the rainbow, which have been closely associated with ‘Gay Pride’ since their adoption by the LGBTQI+ movement in the 1970s, were now being sported by the most famous and beloved sports stars on the planet.

“You now have the ridiculous sight of professional footballers wearing rainbow coloured laces,” he complained.

Rev. Campbell, who last year urged Christians to “take back the rainbow,” claiming it was hijacked by the LGBTQI+ movement, quoted Chapter 4, Verse 6, of James’ Gospel in justification of his comments.

The verse referred to reads: “God resisteth the proud but giveth grace onto the humble.”

Rev. Campbell remarked: “Proud people will never be in heaven. Humble people will be. Proud people think they can do without God. They do not need Jesus Christ. But humble people realise that they need God and they need Jesus Christ so desperately.”

The cleric said he was not interested in “those people who will be parading throughour Maiden City come the last Saturday of the month.”

He said he was only concerned with what the word of God had to say.

He blasted Christian churches that accepted and tolerated “gay christianity”, claiming they were not following the Christian Bible.

“Why do people go to services of celebration for pride?

“It’s because they’ve been deluded into thinking you can be a gay Christian. Gay Christianity is one of the biggest delusions, one of the biggest lies that is out there today,” he said.