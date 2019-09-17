'Derry people being sound' car park photo goes viral

A photograph taken in a car park in Derry on Monday has gone down a storm on social media.

The picture is of a pay station in a pay and display car park in Derry city centre.

Some people exiting the car park stick their still valid pay and display tickets on pay stations so that others coming behind them may save themselves some money and use the tickets if they so wish.

The image was taken by proud Derry man, Peter Eastwood, who Tweeted the photo along with the following caption.

"Just one of many examples of Derry people being sound. Leaving their parking tickets with time left on them - #Derry #Home," he said.

Mr. Eastwood's social media post went down a storm right across the North.

The Tweet was shared and liked hundreds of times on social media on Monday.

"Know I shouldn’t but do it all the time but mostly get someone coming in and many do same with me," replied one man.

"Derry people always have been and always will be the best," added another.

People living in other parts of Ireland were quick to point out that the same thing happens in other towns and cities.

'Happens in Sligo all of the time," said one woman.

"Come to Omagh tomorrow and you'll see the same thing," added another.

"Apparently Belfast ones leave theirs on once they've expired #derry #home," one man joked.