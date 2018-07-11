Derry policing partnership condemns 'totally unacceptable attacks'

The Derry and Strabane Policing and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) held a special meeting his afternoon to discuss the ongoing criminal incidents in the Bogside, attacks on the Fountain Estate and last night’s attempted murder of police officers in the city

At the meeting the PSNI District Commander, Superintendent Gordon McCalmont, provided an update on the situation and informed members how police are dealing with a very volatile and fluid situation.

Speaking after the meeting a PCSP spokesperson stated: "First and foremost our concerns are with the residents of the Bogside and Fountain who are enduring these totally unacceptable attacks.

"Our thoughts and support are with the police officers who were shot at last night while trying to protect residents, many of whom are elderly and living in fear.

"Members commended local community activists and youth workers in the area providing positive support and direction to young people and congratulated the many groups providing residential, summer schemes and activities during this time of tension.

“The PCSP condemns the attacks on the Fountain, the ongoing criminal and anti-community activity in the Bogside and the fact that some young children are being used by criminal elements to lure police officers into life-threatening situations.

“Finally, the PCSP appeals to parents to take responsibility for their children to ensure they don’t become caught up in this violence and asked the public to be moderate in the language they use on social media. Members advised that anyone with information on these incidents should contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers immediately.”