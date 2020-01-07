Derry politicians describe the late Bishop Mehaffey as an 'inspirational gentleman' and peace-builder

Local politicians have described the late former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe James Mehaffey as an 'inspirational gentleman' and peace-builder

The former Bishop died peacefully aged 88 on Monday evening.

Sinn Féin MLA Karen Mullan said: “It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of the former Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Dr. James Mehaffey.

“Bishop Mehaffey was a well known figure in Derry and further afield for many years.

“During his tenure as Bishop of Derry and Raphoe and throughout his retirement he struck up lasting friendships from across society and was an inspiration to everyone.

“His commitment to promoting peace and reconciliation in the city won him many friends and admirers and he will be sadly missed by all.

“My thoughts are with his family and friends and all who knew him at this sad time.”

DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: "Sorry to hear this. My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends at this sad time."

Sinn Féin MLA Raymond McCartney said: "Bishop Mehaffey was a gracious pastoral leader, whose deeds were as meaningful and effective as his words. Condolences to his family, friends and parishioners."

Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) Alderman Darren Guy said: "Saddened to hear of the passing of Bishop James Mehaffey. A truly inspirational gentleman, will be fondly remembered for his warmth and for his enthusiasm to improve the lives of everyone in his adopted city. My sincere condolences to his wife Thelma, daughter Wendy and son Tim."