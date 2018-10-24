Derry presidential hopeful Peter Casey third favourite with bookies

Derry presidential hopeful Peter Casey was this morning available as third favourite to become the next President of Ireland with leading bookmaker Paddy Power.

Mr. Casey, one of a trio of venture capitalists who appeared in the reality television programme Dragons' Den, who are currently contesting the presidential election, was this morning priced at 33/1 following last night's final televised debate on RTÉ.

The clear favourite and front-runner is the popular incumbent, President Michael D. Higgins who is all but unbackable at 1/50.

However, after second favourite and fellow former reality television star Sean Gallagher (25/1) Mr. Casey is third in the running.

He is now priced ahead of Sinn Féin candidate, Liadh Ní Riada (40/1) the MEP and daughter of the Irish music icon Seán Ó Riada.

The founder of the suicide prevention charity Pieta House, Joan Freeman (150/1) and the final 'Dragon' in the race Gavin Duffy (200/1) are currently the rank outsiders.

Mr. Casey, who incensed members of the travelling community in Ireland by denying that Travellers were a distinct ethnic group, was born in Derry but currently divides his time between the United States and Donegal.