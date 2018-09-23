Derry PSNI ask people not to call 999 to report fallen trees

The PSNI in Derry have asked people not to call the 999 emergency number to report felled trees after the force’s three call-handling centres took hundreds of calls as Storm Ali passed through.

Between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday alone the PSNI’s communication centres, including Maydown, took well over 400 calls regarding trees.

“Think about it,” police at Strand Road said, “police are taking these calls, along with Roads Service, NIE and BT. Many of the calls to police have been on the 999 line which is for emergencies and many of these calls have been duplicates and could have been avoided.”

The force asked people to report online at www.nidirect.gov.uk/services/report-obstruction-road-or-street