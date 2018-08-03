Derry Race for Life event cancelled

The Cancer Research UK Race for Life event, which was to be held in Derry next month, has been cancelled.

The organisers took the difficult decision not to stage the event because too few women have signed up.

This is the first year the Race For Life 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events, were due to take place in Derry, at St Columb’s Park on September 16.

Race for Life is an amazing women-only series of events which raises millions every year for life-saving research into all cancers – helping men, women and children across Northern Ireland.

The events help Cancer Research UK to support the work of scientists, doctors and nurses who are dedicated to beating cancer by understanding its causes and investigating how best to prevent, diagnose and treat it.

Only 300 women had signed up to take part in the Derry Race for Life event.

Frances Kippax-Geary, the charity’s event manager for Race for Life in Northern Ireland, said: “We owe it to our participants and supporters to ensure that we raise as much money as possible in the most cost-efficient way.

“Entries were much lower than we expected and, given the cost of staging the event, we have taken the difficult decision not to go ahead.

“We are very grateful to the 300 people who signed up across the 5K, 10K and Pretty Muddy events on the 16th September and we hope they will continue to support us and understand the reason for this decision.”

All those who have already signed up are being contacted and advised of the change. Participants of the Race for Life 5k and 10k events will be offered a refund.

Those who were taking part in the Pretty Muddy event will be able to transfer their entry to Pretty Muddy Belfast event on the 1st September, or they can receive a full refund of their registration fee.

More information can be given by calling the Race for Life hotline on 0300 123 0770.