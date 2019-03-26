Derry rally to mark Gaza ‘Great March of Return’ anniversary

A rally will be staged in Derry this week in response to calls from Gaza for communities around the world to mark the first anniversary of the Great March of Return protests.

The Derry branch of Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign is organising the event, which takes place this Friday, March 29 at 7pm at Free Derry Corner.

The date also marks the 43rd anniversary of Palestinian Land Day.

Speakers at the rally will include Sinn Fein Councillor Sandra Duffy, Independent Councillor Gary Donnelly and Shaun Harkin from People Before Profit.

Since March 30, 2018, each Friday, Palestinian refugee protesters have been marching to the fence in Gaza that separates them from the homes their families were driven from in 1948. A spokesperson for the Derry IPSC said: “These protesters have sacrificed so much to ensure the world hears their call for freedom, justice, equality and return. We ask you to join with us in this vigil to mark the first anniversary.”