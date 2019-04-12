Derry receptionists ‘check in’ for 2019 Hotel Federation Awards

Receptionists from across the North West have ‘checked in’ for the 2019 Hotel Receptionist of the Year competition.

A staggering 88 entries in total were received for the competition, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), and is now in its 15th year.

Receptionists from the Derry area have a strong track record of success in the competition.

In 2018, the accolade of ‘NIHF Most Promising Hotel Receptionist of the Year’, supported by Net Affinity, was bestowed on Alex Coyle from Shipquay Boutique Hotel, while the title of ‘NIHF Hotel Reception of the Year’, sponsored by Tourism Northern Ireland and Right Revenue, went to Bishop’s Gate Hotel.

In 2017, Laura Curran of Bishop’s Gate Hotel, Derry scooped the title ‘Hotel Receptionist of the Year’ with Adam Sweeney from Waterfoot Hotel, Derry winning ‘Most Promising Hotel Receptionist of the Year’, supported by Net Affinity.

The 2019 competition has three award categories; Hotel Receptionist of the year, Most Promising Hotel Receptionist of the year (for those with under one year’s experience) and a team category, Hotel Reception of the Year.

The winner of the team category is determined by a mystery shopping process, while individuals competing for the receptionist of the year titles have to participate in a series of challenges set by Life Adventure company.

Janice Gault, Chief Executive of the NIHF explains what is involved: “All of the receptionists who entered the 2019 awards were asked to attend an assessment day in the Wellington Park Hotel, where they were given a series of tasks to test their interpersonal skills, their ability to cope under pressure and also personal presentation. On the basis of performance, a shortlist of fourteen was created and these receptionists progressed to the final interview stage.”

Janice added: “The 2019 Hotel Receptionist of the Year competition demonstrates the industry’s commitment to people and is one of the highlights of the NIHF calendar. The standard of entrants has been exceedingly high with many receptionists displaying exceptional people skills, a great understanding of their hotel property and a real passion for tourism.

The winners of the 2019 competition will be announced at a gala evening on May 2, 2019 in the Hilton Hotel, Templepatrick.