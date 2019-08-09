Derry republican captures footage of approach by alleged Mi5 agents in civvies

A Derry republican has claimed he has been the subject of multiple approaches from people claiming to be members of the British Security Service, Mi5, recently.

The man contacted the hard-line republican party Saoradh to complain about one of the most recent approaches that took place while he sat in his car in Bloomfield Park in Galliagh.

According to Saoradh the man said he was approached by two men who, he claimed, told him it would be advisable to contact them as it would be “beneficial to his safety”.

The man claimed a mobile phone number was thrown into his car before the two alleged agents walked quickly away towards a vehicle that was parked just down the embankment from Bloomfield near the entrance to Fern Park.

A video of the encounter was captured by the man who passed the footage on to the Saoradh organisation.

The film shows two men dressed in civilian clothing engaging with the local republican in his parked car.

After a brief exchange one of the men appears to drop something into the car before closing the driver side door, and departing.

“You slammed the door on my f*****g leg,” the Derry republican can be heard shouting.

“Are you away? Where are you going? Hi boys. Are you away? Where are you away lads? Hoods up. Is that the type of boys you are, aye?” he can be heard asking after briefly pursuing the two men.

Saoradh member Paddy Gallagher said: “These types of approaches by Mi5 and British agents are becoming more and more frequent as republicanism rebuilds across Ireland.

“The people of our communities know only to well the life of a British informer.

“Our recent history is littered with those who turned traitor for the scraps of the so called top table or for the British queen’s shilling; shame on them.”

The ‘Journal’ asked the British Home Office, to which Mi5 is answerable, to respond to Saoradh’s claims but no response was forthcoming.

A still taken from the mobile phone footage shot by the local republican.