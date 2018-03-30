Derry residents urged to ignore cancer charity scam

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has appealed for people to ignore information which has been put through doors in the city requesting donations for clothes and shoes for what appears to be a breast cancer research charity.

Colr. Cusack made the call after being contact by a local resident concerned after a leaflet was put through their letterbox.

Colr Cusack said: “This was brought to my attention by a constituent in the Foyle Springs area whose suspicions were arisen by the strange logo.

“The lady had also ‘Googled’ the company and was even more suspicious by their Lithuanian base.

“I followed up on the information and there was no response to any of the printed contact details on the sticker.

“I have now spoken directly to the company Intersecond Ltd who have stated they do not operate in Northern Ireland and that it’s a scam.

“The lack of a display of a charity registration number was also suspicious.”

Colr. Cusack said it important to ensure people are aware that such scams are being conducted in the local area.

She also urged anyone who comes across anything they suspect is suspicious to alert others.

“I would ask anyone who receives such information through their doors to always be cautious and if unsure to call either myself or the authorities directly who will be able to investigate the authenticity of any charitable requests,” she said.