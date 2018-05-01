Derry restaurants, pubs and hotels up for All Ireland Awards in Dublin

A number of Derry’s restaurants, pubs and hotels have been entered into the finals of the for the all-Ireland Restaurant Awards.

The regional winners will join others from across the country at a special awards ceremony on May 14 at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road.

The local businesses which have been selected include Peadar O’Donnells Bar on Waterloo Street, which will be vying for the title of Irish Pub of the Year, sponsored by Bushmills.

The Sooty Olive Restaurant is going forward in two categories: the Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, sponsored by Odaios Foods, and Best ‘Free From’ sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free,

Primrose cafe in Derry has been nominated in both the Best Newcomer category sponsored by Elavon, while Primrose’s Derek Creagh has been nominated in the Best Chef sponsored by Nisbets.

Browns Bonds Hill is going forward in the Best Wine Experience sponsored by ClassicDrinks, while Mama Masala in the city centre has been nominated in the Best Customer Service.

The Been Hill Country House in Ardmore has been nominated for Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant sponsored by BWG Foodservice.

In Limavady district meanwhile, the Anglers Restaurant has been nominated in the Best Gastro Pub category sponsored by Coca Cola & Schweppes.

This will be the tenth anniversary since the beginning of the prestigious annual awards, which is the largest and most coveted in the Irish hospitality industry.

Since its beginning in 2009, the event has grown significantly in both attendee numbers and award categories, with its reach now spanning to each region on the isle of Ireland.

County winners from each of the 16 categories have already been announced and will now go forward.

These establishments are now in line to compete for Regional and All-Ireland titles in their respective categories. In addition to the 16 categories already present in the Regional Awards, there will be the addition of four national awards presented during the event on May 14.

These national awards are for Best Seafood Experience, Best Digital Marketing, Best Private Dining and Club and Best Cocktail Experience.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive of the Restaurants Association said: “The Irish Restaurant Awards are an opportunity for local businesses to receive much-needed recognition of their hard work and commitment to excellence.

“These establishments drive tourism both locally and on a national scale, making Ireland a desirable destination for global travellers.

“The Irish Restaurant Awards prides itself on celebrating the very best in local produce, flawless customer care and unrivalled dining experiences to anywhere in the world. We wish all our county winners and those nominated in our national categories the best of luck on May 14th.”