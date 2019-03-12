Derry’s £107m jackpot since Lottery founded

New figures reveal that more than £107 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Derry since the the Lottery began almost 25 years ago.

More than 2,000 National Lottery grants have been awarded in the area since 1994, which lottery chiefs said had been invested to help strengthen communities, deliver sporting success, protect the environment, unleash local creative talent and look after the elderly and those at risk.

A wide variety of local projects have received National Lottery funding over the last time period.

The largest ever grant in Derry was made towards the building of the Millennium Forum, a project which receiving more than £5m in 1997 and a further £2.5m a year later

Ardmore and Brigade Cricket Clubs, meanwhile, received the first ever National Lottery grants in Derry, having been allocated £21,225 and £54,650 respectively back in 1995.

Notable Derry landmarks to have received funding include the Playhouse, the Verbal Arts Centre, the Nerve Centre and Brooke Park.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has helped changed lives across Northern Ireland. This tremendous work would not be possible without those who play The National Lottery and those who do extraordinary things with National Lottery funding. They are transforming their community every day of the week and if you know of one that deserves recognition then please nominate them for a National Lottery Award. I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – the search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

The National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, complete an entry form through the website www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30, 2019.