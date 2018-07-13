Derry's civic leaders call peace rally after sixth night of violence

Derry's civic leaders are to rally at 7.30 p.m. this evening after a sixth night of violence on the streets of the city.

The Unity of Purpose Group, which consists of political leaders, public service providers, private business, communities and churches, have urged people to come along and show their support.

“The recent violent behaviour we have seen against the people in the Fountain, the people in the Bogside and against the PSNI is not representative of this city as a whole, we are better than this.

“It is clear that some of the young people who are involved in this criminal activity are unaware of the consequences of their actions and are being misled by adults with more sinister agendas," the group stated.

The umbrella network of many of the city's main representative bodies warned that if the events of the past week continue to be repeated someone will be killed.

“This violence is putting lives at risk and together we feel we need to stop this now before someone is seriously hurt or a life is lost.

“We plead with people from all sides of our community to come together with us and tell these people this activity will not be tolerated and it is not in our name. They cannot and will not succeed.

“The Unity of Purpose Group members ask everyone in the city to come together this evening at 7.30pmat the junction of Fahan Street/Butcher Gate to reiterate our city’s shared, positive opposition to ongoing events centred around the Bogside/Fountain areas of the city.”