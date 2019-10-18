Derry’s International Choir Festival to get under way

The 7th City of Derry International Choir Festival is set to commence tomorrow with the arrival of 100 participating choirs from all over the world.

The first travelling ensemble to arrive for the 2019 festival is a group of singers coming all the way from Tequila, Mexico, who will perform two concerts with the Ulster Orchestra – first, in the Guildhall on Wednesday October 23 and then in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Thursday October 24.

Ten additional international choirs from Brazil, North Macedonia, Norway, Italy, Portugal, France and Iceland will join the festival to take part in the prestigious International Competition on Saturday October 26 and, as part of the Every Voice Community Programme, they’ll experience the famous warmth and hospitality the City of Song has to offer, as they sing alongside 40 of our own local choirs in venues across Derry.

Lovers of pop, jazz and gospel music will be able to enjoy performances on Saturday 26 and Sunday October 27, while children from primary and post-primary schools from across the length and breadth of Ireland and the UK will sing their hearts out on Thursday and Friday October 24 and 25.

A variety of evening concerts will round off each day of the festival as special guest artists, The Gesualdo Six, present a programme of music on Thursday 24 October, while internationally-renowned German a cappella vocal ensemble, SLIXS, will bring their jazz, funk and soul music to St. Columb’s Hall on Friday October 25.

Fiona Crosbie, Festival Manager, said: “This is the first year that we have reached the 100 mark with participating choirs so we are very excited for a jam-packed week of singing from choirs of all shapes, sizes, styles and ages. The festival continues to grow from year to year and this year our programme has even extended to include a pre-festival concert the weekend before, on Saturday October 19, featuring 150 young singers from Derry, Donegal and Belfast alongside the Ulster Orchestra – a brilliant springboard into a brilliant week of choral music.”

Tickets for all events are now on sale from the Millennium Forum Box office. For further information and updates visit www.derrychoirfest.com