Derry's original regeneration body the Inner City Trust pays tribute to founder and former chair Bishop James Mehaffey

Derry's original regeneration body the Inner City Trust has paid tribute to one of its founding members and former chairmen, the late Bishop of Derry and Raphoe James Mehaffey.

“It is with great sadness and deep regret that we learn of Bishop James Mehaffy’s passing. Bishop James was a founder member of the Inner City Trust and served as Chairman from 2006 - 15 when his health deteriorated," a spokesperson said.

Paying tribute to the late Bishop, John Meehan, current Chairman of the Inner City Trust said: “Bishop James was passionate about this city and all its people. He believed strongly in the work of the Trust, in building the city up again by providing training and skills development, offering education bursaries, and instilling civic pride in our citizens.

"He was a passionate believer in education as a vehicle to building a better tomorrow, a key part of which was his long term commitment to the expansion of the Magee campus. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Thelma, Wendy, Tim and the wider family circle”.

Helen Quigley, Chief Executive of Inner City Trust said: “Bishop James and the late Bishop Edward Daly, who was also a founding member of the Trust, enjoyed a unique friendship, reaching out to each other and to their respective communities. They worked tirelessly together for peace and reconciliation and were a beacon of hope in the very dark days of this city’s history.

"Bishop James was a wonderful gentleman, courageous and fearless. A caring and compassionate individual, he was a committed servant to all our people, a true leader, and one of the most skilful chairmen I have ever known”.