Derry’s third Human Rights Festival coming up

Human Rights V Human Wrongs, Derry’s third Human Rights Festival will run from Saturday, December 8 to Monday 10.

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the UN Declaration of Human Rights and the first ever Human Rights Day. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) is a milestone document in the history of human rights. Drafted by representatives with different legal and cultural backgrounds from all regions of the world, the Declaration was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in Paris on December 10 1948 as a common standard of achievements for all peoples and all nations. It set out, for the first time, fundamental human rights to be universally protected.

Over the course of the weekend Eden Place Arts Centre and Children in Crossfire have organized events to celebrate this historic event and understand what the declaration means for us all in today’s society.

Events include exhibitions: ‘Wipe out Transphobia’ on Saturday at 3pm in Eden Place Arts Centre and ‘The Writings on The Wall’ on Monday at 6.30pm in Eden Place Arts Centre plus mural launch by ‘UV Arts’ on Saturday at 1pm in Sackville Street. An evening of discussion/song and performance on Saturday at 7pm in The Hidden City Cafe.

Film Screening of ‘The First Grader’ a film about 84-year-old Kimani Maruge and his journey to receiving free education in Kenya following the announcement in 2003 from the Kenyan government for free education for all.This will be screened in the Nerve Centre on Saturday at 5pm.

For more information contact; judi_edenplaceartscentre@yahoo.co.uk