Derry’s Winterland Market to open on Thursday

This week’s Winterland Market in Derry will showcase the best of the city’s craft and artisan offering at Guildhall Square from Thursday 14 to Sunday 17 December.

Hailed as the ultimate traditional Derry Christmas experience, the market will feature up to 30 traders from a wide range of craft and food sectors offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and foods.

A key attraction for the kids this year will be the presence of ‘Bjorn the Bear’ – a life-sized majestic polar creature that blinks, sniffs and makes real sounds within a sculpted polar environment.

Bjorn will make a series of special appearances at the Winterland Market on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 December at 2pm, 3pm and 4pm.

For adults there will be craft beer and gins stalls by local specialists – Sippy Fest and RooRoo Ltd – while nightly live musical entertainment will be provided by the Guildhall Taphouse – making it the perfect location to meet up with friends or work colleagues for that well-earned Christmas drink.

For more information on the Winterland Market and this year’s special appearance of ‘Bjorn the Bear’ please visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.