Derry school pupils urged to sign up for organ donation

Sinn Féin education spokesperson, Karen Mullan, has encouraged Derry school pupils to sign up for organ donation.

She made the call after the ‘Is Deontóir mé. An Deontóir thú?’ - ‘I’m a donor. Are you?’ campaign recruited 140 students from one Belfast school.

“Myself and Councillor Patricia Logue recently met with campaigners from ‘Is Deontóir mé. An Deontóir thú?’ who were in the city to highlight organ donation,” said the Foyle MLA.

“This is a great initiative by these students and I would encourage schools in Derry to look at ways to make it possible here. It’s important to get the message out there that in the North, anyone over the age of 14 can sign the Organ Donor Register. Parents and guardians can also register their children before the age of 14. The organs of one person can help up to seven people survive to lead a more normal life so it is important that we need to increase the number of people on the register,” she said.