Derry schoolboy struck by lorry

A schoolboy was hospitalised after being struck by a lorry in Derry this morning.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police confirmed that they attended the scene of a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a pedestrian at Victoria Road, Newbuildings, at around 7.50 a.m.

"A teenage boy was taken to hospital following the collision for treatment to injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The road was closed for a short time but has since re-opened," a police spokesperson confirmed.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage should contact police at Strand Road on 101 quoting reference number 221 30/11/18.