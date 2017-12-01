Derry schoolchildren set to entertain millions on ‘Late Late Toy Show’

The people of Derry will be glued to their seats this evening, as a local primary school choir make their television debut on the ‘Late Late Toy Show.’

The 35-strong choir from St. Patrick’s Primary School in Pennyburn will perform live in RTÉ studios on the much loved annual show.

Ms. Una Cullen, Musical Director at St. Patrick’s Primary School explained the application and audition process for the most talked about TV show of the year.

“The choir’s journey began at the start of the school year when a recording was submitted as part of the application process.

“Following this, they were delighted to find out that they had been invited to the final stages of the audition process which involved a live audition in front of a panel of producers and directors from The Late Late Toy Show.

“This audition took place in The Mullingar Park Hotel on Wednesday, October 25.

“Only a few short weeks later, I was delighted to receive a call from RTE welcoming them to perform live on the ‘Late Late Toy Show’ this year.

“There was great excitement in the school when news began to travel of the latest achievements of our award winning choir.”

In preparation for their special performance, the students from St. Patrick’s Primary School have attended rehearsals in Clasac, Dublin, where they had the opportunity to meet the other performers involved in this year’s television extravaganza.

Speaking about tonight’s performance, Ms. Cullen added: “To get the opportunity to perform in such a well-loved, renowned programme is a dream come true for the hard working children who age from 9-years-old to 11-years-old.

“They will remember this very special performance for many years to come!

“The choir cannot give any details about their performance, but tune into RTE 1 tonight, Friday, December 1 at 9.35pm for The Late Late Toy Show and all will be revealed!”

This year’s Late Late Toy Show will be enjoyedby viewers in over 100 countries, so supporters of the choir from across the globe will be able to tune in this evening. RTÉ is giving access to viewers in over 100 countries across the world.

Viewers will be available to watch worldwide for free, live and on-demand on RTÉ Player, across Desktop, iOS and Android apps.

A spokesperson for RTÉ added: “Close to 1.4 million people watched The Late Late Toy Show in 2016 making it the most watched show on Irish television last year.

“In fact, the six most watched shows on Irish television since the turn of the millennium have been the last six Toy Shows.

“Don’t miss out on the most magical night of the year.