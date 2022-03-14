Derry security alert: Homes evacuated and road closed after suspicious items discovered

Police said Fahan Street has been closed at both ends, cordons have been implemented and diversions are in place.

Inspector Robb said: "We understand the closure of Fahan Street will cause disruption, but this is necessary in order to make the area safe. We also recognise the inconvenience for all those who are having to leave their properties, and we thank everyone affected for their co-operation and patience.

"I want to reassure the community that when it comes to public safety we take no chances. We will keep you updated and bring you further information when we are in a position to do so."

A cordon has been put in place as police deal with an ongoing security alert.