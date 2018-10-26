Derry severe weather warning issued - ice, hail, sleet and snow on the way

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of ice for Derry and the rest of the North.

The warning is valid between 1:00am and 10:00am on Saturday October 27.

The Met Office issued the weather warning on Friday.

"A cold northerly wind will bring a mix of clear spells and showers through Friday and Saturday," reads the warning on the official Met Office website.

"As temperatures fall overnight, icy patches are possible, particularly over higher ground and towards southern counties - the ice risk may be increased by showers washing off grit or salt.

"There is also the chance of seeing hail and sleet in some of the showers, while a few hills may see a slight cover of snow."