Derry shop worker threatened at knife-point during robbery

A Derry shop worker was threatened at knife-point during a robbery in the Bogside on Sunday night, it has emerged.

Detectives in Derry are investigating the report of a robbery at a commercial premises in Westland Street on Sunday night, October 28.

Detective Constable Gavin McLaughlin said: “We received a report just before 10:30pm that two men had entered a shop; one armed with a knife. It was reported that a staff member was threatened at knife point and forced to open the cash till. The suspects then fled with a sum of money.

“There were no reports of injuries, however, the staff member was left shaken by what was a frightening ordeal.

“One of the suspects was described as being aged in his 20s, approximately 6’’ tall, well built and wore dark clothing, and a baseball hat. The second suspect is described as being aged in his 20s, and wore a blue tracksuit top, hat and a scarf.”

He added: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around this time last night and saw two males acting suspiciously, or anyone who has information about what happened to contact detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference 1524 28/10/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy has condemned the robbery.

Colr. Duddy said: “Sadly once again a small business servicing the local community in the Bogside has been targeted and a member of staff put through a terrible ordeal.

“I would appeal for anyone with even the slightest piece of information on those responsible to come forward straight away.”