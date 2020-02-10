Derry Snow: Met Office weather warning now active - hour-by-hour forecast for duration of snow and wind alert

A yellow status weather warning of snow and ice issued by the Met Office is now active.

The warning applies to Derry and the rest of the North and is valid through to 11:59pm on Tuesday February 11, 2020.

Some snow and sleet is forecast for Derry on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

Monday

1.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 42mph.

2.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: WSW 44mph.

3.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: WSW 39mph.

4.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: WSW 48mph.

5.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 46mph.

6.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: WSW 39mph.

7.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 51mph.

8.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 48mph.

9.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 47mph.

10.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 44mph.

11.00pm - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 44mph.

Tuesday

12.00am - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 48mph.

1.00am - light rain - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 40mph.

2.00am - heavy rain - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 45mph.

3.00am - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 45mph.

4.00am - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 45mph.

5.00am - sleet - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 40mph.

6.00am - heavy snow - feels like temperature: -4°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

7.00am - light rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

8.00am - sleet - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 38mph.

9.00am - light snow - feels like temperature: -4°C - wind direction and gust: W 41mph.

10.00am - sleet - feels like temperature: -4°C - wind direction and gust: W 41mph.

11.00am - light shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 41mph.

12.00pm - light shower - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

1.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

2.00pm - heavy shower - feels like temperature: -2°C - wind direction and gust: W 42mph.

3.00pm - sleet - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

4.00pm - sleet shower - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 42mph.

5.00pm - sunny intervals - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

6.00pm - light shower - feels like temperature: -4°C - wind direction and gust: W 43mph.

7.00pm - light shower - feels like temperature: -4°C - wind direction and gust: W 45mph.

8.00pm - sleet - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 40mph.

9.00pm - cloudy - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 38mph.

10.00pm - light rain - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 38mph.

11.00pm - sleet - feels like temperature: -3°C - wind direction and gust: W 36mph.

(Source: The Met Office - weather warning scheduled to end at 11.59pm)