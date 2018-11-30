Derry soprano Margaret Keys to play St. James’ Palace before coming home for Christmas gig

Derry soprano Margaret Keys will perform at a special concert in St. James’ Palace next week before jetting home for a triumphant homecoming in the Waterside Theatre at Christmas.

Margaret has said she’s honoured to have been invited to sing for invited guests and royal patrons at the gala Christmas concert on December 6. Tickets for her home town gig in the Waterside Theatre on Friday, December 21, meanwhile, are selling fast.

It’s been a whirlwind 2018 for the talented singer. In July she became the first Irish woman to go straight to number one in the official UK Classical and Classic FM Charts with her album ‘The Gift of Music’. But not one to rest on her laurels Margaret has already released another new record, ‘A Winter’s Tale’, which features such classics of the repertoire as ‘White Christmas’, ‘Silent Night’, and ‘O Holy Night’.

“I am hugely honoured to have been invited to perform at the Royal Carol Concert in St James’ Palace. To have been chosen is very special indeed,” she said.

“To see ‘The Gift of Music’ at the top of the charts was a moment I will always cherish. However, without all the support I get, especially from the people of Derry and Ireland, I couldn’t have done it. The home support has been unbelievable,” she added.

Tickets for her forthcoming Derry gig are now available at www.watersidetheatre.com.

Her 2018 releases ‘The Gift of Music’ and ‘A Winter’s Tale’ are available directly at www.margaretkeys.co.uk.