Derry stand-up comic publishes debut novel

County Derry comic, Fintan Harvey, has turned his hand to long form fiction and published a first novel, ‘Mickey Doc’, which recounts the comedic adventures of an aspiring local X-Factor participant.

The 36-year-old learning disabilities support worker from Claudy said writing the book seemed a natural progression from his other passion - stand-up comedy.

“I started writing and performing stand-up in Dublin, about five years ago, and have performed in venues throughout the country since.

“This is when I caught a bug for comedy writing and decided that I wanted to write a book,” he said.

Fintan explained that ‘Mickey Doc’ is the tale of an ordinary Derry man whom fate sends on a series of strange and hilarious adventures.

“I spent three long years writing it, and then found that publishing houses and literary agents are very reluctant to take on new talent at the moment.

“I was told to write about ‘post-Troubles crime’ to give myself a better chance of being published!

“I didn’t even know that was a genre. So, I decided to release it on Amazon,” he said.

The local comedian said he believed that with burgeoning interest in all things Derry, thanks to Lisa McGee’s ‘Derry Girls’ sitcom, which is currently being well-received by Channel 4 viewers on Thursday evenings, the time is ripe for ‘Mickey Doc.’

“I feel that with ‘Derry Girls’ bringing a comedy eye upon the city, this is a great time to release ‘Mickey Doc’. ‘Mickey Doc’ is a feel good book, with believable characters that will have you laughing and enthralled by their journey.

“You won’t want to put it down,” said the Derry debutante novelist.

The book is available on Amazon in both paperback and Kindle format.