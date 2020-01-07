Derry & Strabane Council offering £1 fitness taster sessions for yoga, tabata, spin, circuits and pilates

£1 classes and taster sessions are being offered to anyone embarking on a New Year fitness regime in Derry & Strabane.

The sessions are being held in the Council’s leisure facilities this week and include yoga, tabata, spin cycling, circuits and pilates.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Michaela Boyle, encouraged the public to take advantage of the opportunity to kick start their New Year fitness regime.

“The New Year is a period where many of us resolve to improve our lifestyle by starting a new health and fitness regime,” she said.

“The £1 taster sessions initiative is an ideal opportunity to begin your fitness journey and try out a new class or fitness discipline.

“We have a wide range of classes available across our leisure centres so why not log on to derrystrabane.com/leisure and get involved?”

The £1 taster sessions programme will run at Templemore Sports Complex, Foyle Arena, Brooke Park Leisure Centre, City Baths, Derg Valley Leisure Centre, and Riversdale Leisure Centre.

For more information please go to www.derrystrabane.com/leisure.