Derry student celebrates UU business success

Anthony Gill, from Derry, is celebrating success after winning a top prize at the Ulster University Business School annual Student Awards.

Anthony, who is in his second year of a B.Sc. (Hons) degree in Accounting with Specialisms, won the Shaun McAteer prize for being the best first year student.

The annual awards are organised by the Department of Global Business and Enterprise at the Magee campus of Ulster University.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, head of department, Dr Sharon Loane, said the accolades recognised the “top performers” across its courses within the Department at Magee.

“The Business School is all about providing entrepreneurial education and preparing our graduates to maximise their careers and to play a full role in growing the economy,” she said.

“We are delighted to celebrate their achievements and wish them every success as they progress to become the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs.”

A total of 13 sponsored awards were presented at the event.

Sponsors included Schivo Group Ltd, QCD Systems, Bank of Ireland, Aveva-8over8, McLaughlin McGonigle, Londonderry Junior Chamber, CIMA, JG Carlin & Co., EY, CIM and Anderson Spratt.

Ulster University’s Business School is the sixth largest business school in the UK and delivers more than £40 million of GVA to the NI economy annually.

With more than 5,000 students and 150 staff, it delivers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes of study across NI.