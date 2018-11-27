Derry students to sell their wares at Young Enterprise Big Market

Derry students taking part in the Young Enterprise Company programme are to sell their products at a market in Belfast next month.

The students have been mentored by local businesswomen Aoife Doherty, of Sass and Halo and Lynn Jennings, of Talent and Social.

They have helped the participants create a unique business then produce, promote and sell their products.

Derry students will join around 700 17 and 18-year-old students participating in the company programme at the annual Young Enterprise Big Market, at St George’s Market in Belfast, where they will sell their wares to the general public.

The event will be attended by business leaders from Derry and across the North, some of whom will have the hard job of judging the best student companies.

Carol Fitzsimons MBE, Young Enterprise Chief Executive said: “Our Company Programmes are vital for young people to develop skills for future success. The recent CBI/Pearson Education and Skills Annual Report highlights that, alongside qualifications, businesses highly value work readiness and broader skills.

“As the leading entrepreneurship and enterprise education charity, Young Enterprise is committed to giving all young people in Northern Ireland the chance to develop and practise these skills. Skills that they will need to succeed in the world of work. Embedding entrepreneurial education into school programmes is one of the most important ways to prepare our children for life beyond the classroom. Today students need much more than a good academic grounding to excel, and learning linked to real-life situations is always more meaningful”

She added: “We look forward to seeing all the new talent at this year’s event and to follow the student companies development throughout the programme. As always we would encourage the general public to come along, support our young people and enjoy purchasing Christmas gifts which are just a little bit different.”