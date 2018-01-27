Derry taxi driver and passenger hailed after helping ‘extremely distressed’ person

A local charity has praised the selflessness of a taxi driver and a passenger who stepped in to help a person in a ‘distressed state’ in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Foyle Search and Rescue hailed the pair on social media and have launched an appeal for them to come forward so they can be thanked.

“Foyle Search and Rescue would like to recognise two members of the public - a taxi driver and his fare who at 00:50hrs on Saturday 27/1/2018 assisted FSR Duty Teams in dealing with a person who was extremely distressed,” wrote the charity on their Facebook page.

“Your help was invaluable in ensuring the situation was successfully resolved and the person concerned removed to safety and provided the appropriate immediate care.

“Unfortunately we do not have your details but would like you to contact our base on 02871313800, if you wish to, so we can thank both of you in person over a coffee.

“Your actions reflect all that is good about the community spirit that exists in our city - thank you.”