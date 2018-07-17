Derry teen and 60-year-old Donegal man drown in Malin Head tragedy

A 16-year-old boy from Derry and a 60-year-old man from Donegal have drowned in a boating accident off Malin Head, gardaí have confirmed.

A man in his fifties from Derry who was also involved in the incident is currently being treated in Altnagelvin.

Gardaí said they were notified of an incident in the water off Malin Head at approximately 4.15pm this afternoon.

“Three people on a boat had got into difficulties and the Coast Guard had mounted a rescue operation," a spokesperson stated.

“A man in his 60s was taken from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

“His body has been taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

“A teenage boy and a man believed to be in his 50s were taken to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

“Gardaí have been notified by the PSNI that the teenage boy has also died.

“The man in his 50s remains in hospital. The man in his 60s is believed to be from Co Donegal and the other two occupants of the boat from Derry."