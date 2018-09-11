Derry ‘Then and Now’ exhibit at Central Library

Libraries NI has announced an exciting programme of events in Derry to celebrate this year’s Good Relations Week, which will run from next Monday, September 17.

The theme for this year’s week is ‘Then, Now...Next?’ to reflect the mood of the year so far. April marked the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement so it has already been a time of reflection and stock-taking.

Derry Central Library will host several events and exhibitions throughout Good Relations Week. ‘The City Then and Now’ is a photographic exhibition which captured images of the city, its ancient walls, and physical landscape, which were then merged with images from the Libraries NI Bigger McDonald Collection to create new, dynamic combined images.

A ‘The City Then and Now’ talk by artist Denzil Browne will provide insight to the project and how the images were created on Saturday 22 September at 11:00am.

A ‘Troubles Postcards Collection’ exhibition will also be on display for all members of the public to view during library opening hours.

Members of the public are invited to join in the Creative Writing Group on September 19 from 10:30am - 12noon as they discuss and write about the difference in life over the past 20 years and what the future might hold. Everyone is also invited along to the Library Discussion Group as they discuss the theme of Good Relations Week from 4:00pm – 5:00pm.

To book a place at one of the events in Derry Central Library, contact the library on 028 7122 9990 or visit www.librariesni.org.uk.